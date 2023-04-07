The Hunger Games Actors Whose Real-Life Relationship Mirrored Their Characters

Despite the dystopian story of oppression, tyranny, and kids murdering kids, "The Hunger Games" movies have plenty of memorable characters to adore and hopeful relationships to root for. Fans especially couldn't get enough of the complicated love triangle among District 12 tributes Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and Katniss' best friend, Gale (Liam Hemsworth).

But as "Catching Fire" sees Katniss and Peeta back in the ring again with several other previous victors, there are even more characters and relationships to cheer on. As the reclusive Katniss learns to work with and trust in others, audiences are introduced to District 7's Johanna Mason (Jena Malone), District 3's Wiress and Beetee (Amanda Plummer and Jeffrey Wright), and District 4's Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin) and Mags (the late Lynn Cohen).

While it's common for actors to develop close friendships or romantic relationships on the job, the "Hunger Games" relationship that mirrored that of their characters may not be the one you think, as it's not about romance. While Claflin got along like "a house on fire," as he told the Daily Beast, with his similar-age costars Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Hemsworth, he had an especially close relationship with his District 4 co-star Cohen, who was 53 years his senior. "She's like my sweet old grandmother," Claflin said. But their relationship became so much more than that.