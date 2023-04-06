Awkwafina Found Renfield's Practical Filmmaking Refreshing, Unlike 'Tennis Ball Work'

"Renfield" is on its way to theaters, putting the spotlight onto Count Dracula's (Twitter favorite Nicolas Cage) oft-forgotten assistant. The film sees Nicholas Hoult take on the title role as R.M. Renfield attempts to carve out a normal life for himself away from Dracula's evil schemes. That includes striking up a romance with New Orleans Police Department officer Rebecca Quincy, as portrayed by Awkwafina. While contributing to the legacy of Universal Monster movies is quite a feather in her cap, it's not the only perk Awkwafina has come to appreciate about taking part in "Renfield."

Speaking with Screen Rant, Awkwafina described the fun of making "Renfield" from a behind-the-scenes perspective. Something that stood out to her almost immediately was director Chris McKay's commitment to filming within real, physical sets with practical effects, which have become rarities in modern Hollywood. "It's not all tennis ball work. Everything is really happening in front of you. When they go off, it's scary. It was really fun," she said, alluding to the frequent use of tennis balls on sticks in CGI-heavy big-budget blockbusters.

As it turns out, his use of real sets and practical effects are just a couple of reasons why Awkwafina was so happy to collaborate with Chris McKay on "Renfield."