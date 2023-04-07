The One Shang-Chi Actor That Destin Daniel Cretton Wants On American Born Chinese - Exclusive

Anyone who binge-watches a few (or a dozen) Disney films in a row can tell you the House of Mouse is loyal to its pool of actors, directors, and creatives. Familiar faces regularly pop up between Disney, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm, and you just can't beat the chemistry of reunions on multiple projects.

As it turns out, fans of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" have something to look forward to when "American Born Chinese" debuts on Disney+. Not only did "Shang-Chi" writer Destin Daniel Cretton spend time on both projects in the director's chair, but actors like Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ronny Chieng all appear in both projects. While there's certainly some casting crossover between the MCU film and "American Born Chinese," there are plenty of deviations in both the cast and the plot. However, there's one "Shang-Chi" actor that Cretton hopes to see on the TV series at some point.

Looper exclusively spoke to Destin Daniel Cretton and Daniel Wu (who plays the Monkey King) at New York Comic Con, where Cretton named the "Shang-Chi" actor he wants in potential future seasons of "American Born Chinese" and described what it was like reuniting with members of the "Shang-Chi" cast.