Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Can't Even Think About Rebecca Spinoff Right Now

Audiences are in the midst of enjoying the third and possibly final season of "Ted Lasso," but many aren't ready to see it go. The comedy series hasn't been here for a long time, but it's been a good time, telling a heartwarming tale of AFC Richmond and everyone involved with the club. With the potentially final episode creeping up, fans have shifted their focus to potential spinoffs, but that's more than star Hannah Waddingham wants to think about right now.

"You know what? I can't even think about that," the actress told Collider regarding a possible Rebecca Welton spinoff. "I wouldn't know how to let that in because I can't imagine, first of all, not being with Ted. And secondly, I am so immersed in the Greyhound world [referring to the AFC Richmond mascot] that my brain literally won't let that in. It's very strange. I can hear you, but I'm not acknowledging it."

Waddingham's response to the potential end of "Ted Lasso" is understandable, as she's made a family with her fellow cast members, finely crafting Rebecca along the way. "Rampant denial" is how she described her refusal to register that "Ted Lasso" could be nearing its end.