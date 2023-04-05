The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Jokes That Grogu's First Words Could Be In Spanish

When "The Mandalorian" lead Pedro Pascal recently appeared on the official "Star Wars" TikTok to answer fan questions, someone asked, "What 5 words in spanish [do you want] grogu to learn?" The Chilean-American actor quickly named them off with his fingers: "Yo te quiero mucho, papi." Translation: "I love you so much, Daddy."

It's a really sweet answer considering how much his character, Din Djarin, does for Grogu aka the Child over the course of the show. After being asked to bring Grogu to the Client (Werner Herzog) as a bounty and then rescuing him, Din really has become the toddler's surrogate father over the past few seasons.

The Mandalorian is, however, split between wanting to reunite with his clan and wanting to protect and care for Grogu, as Pascal told the "Star Wars" website. "We know what Din wants: Din wants back in. He wants back into Mandalore. And what his heart needs is Grogu," he said. It's hard, after all, not to care about such an adorable creature.