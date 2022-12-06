Comedy Central Sets A Star-Studded Rotation Of Guest Hosts For The Daily Show

Fans of "The Daily Show" have been living through a strange time right now. The long-running series is going through another change as its current host, Trevor Noah, is stepping down imminently. And fans are curious to know who might take over.

Noah announced his retirement from the show on the September 29 episode in a heartfelt speech, shocking his audience. "I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he said, "but in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys." Noah's final taping with the series airs Thursday, December 8.

Noah's last show will be followed by a long hiatus until January 17, 2023. Fans have been waiting to learn who will replace Noah. There had been talk of pulling from the current roster of "Daily Show" correspondents (Desi Lydic! Jordan Klepper!). And Roy Wood Jr. told The Daily Beast he'd "have to consider" it because "You can't say no to an opportunity like that." But while there has been no official announcement, it appears they'll be taking a testing approach: Comedy Central announced on December 6, per The Hollywood Reporter, that there will be a whole series of guest hosts seated in the chair come the new year.