Law & Order's Ice-T Doesn't Plan On Leaving SVU Any Time Soon

"And now, being the longest-running actor in television, they owe me that," Ice-T concluded. "So I'm good with them. I told Dick Wolf straight up, I said, 'I'm on the show until the wheels fall off.' I'm there, I don't have no plans in leaving. And all things come to an end, we're getting ready to start the 25th season. And at some point it'll be over and then I'm just gonna go out and read for all Samuel Jackson's parts!"

Ice-T has been an integral part of "Law and Order: SVU" since the show's second season; originally paired with the late Richard Belzer's surly Detective John Munch, he also teamed up with Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) during her tenure on the series. Fin can be gruff, taciturn, and play things close to the vest, but he really cares about his job and the victims they help, always going above and beyond just like every other detective in the unit.

Beyond that, Fin's relationship with his son Ken (Ernest Waddell) has been a central focus of his character — when Ken comes out to his father, the relationship between them is rocky for a bit, but Fin's love for his son and eventual grandchild overcomes any hesitation he might have. Clearly, Fin will be sticking around to read chatroom transcripts out loud for the entire precinct for years to come.