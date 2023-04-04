Critics Call The Super Mario Bros. Movie Colorful Fun (But Say The Plot And Characters Needed A Power-Up)

Fan interest has reached a fever pitch in what is the first feature-length film based on the eponymous Italian-American plumber and his friends and foes since the critically-panned live-action film from 1993. But reviews for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" are decidedly mixed based on several storytelling and stylistic details.

IndieWire's Christian Zilko wryly observes, "Parents shouldn't expect a Pixar-level experience, but Matthew Fogel's script has as at least much narrative heft as the best Mario games." But other reviewers are not as middle-of-the-road in their assessment, with The Daily Telegraph's Robbie Collin claiming the film "is as shallow, sterile and eyeball-drillingly inane a feature-length brand-extension exercise as Hollywood has yet produced."

Although there are numerous differences in how critics viewed the movie's story, there was much agreement regarding its animation and style. Here are what film reviewers had to say about the feature's 3D animation co-produced by Illumination and Nintendo.