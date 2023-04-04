Donald Glover Says He Hasn't Memorized A Script In Over A Decade

As an actor, there are certain things you're expected to do. Showing up to set on time and learning lines are pretty much the fundamentals. But you wouldn't know that talking to Donald Glover.

Glover's one of the most talented multihyphenates working today, getting his start as a writer on "30 Rock" before breaking out playing Troy Barnes on "Community." Over the years, he's dabbled in pretty much everything from directing to rapping. Most recently, he co-created the Amazon thriller "Swarm." And when speaking to GQ, he tore down the curtain regarding his process and revealed he hasn't memorized a script in roughly a decade.

He revealed, "I don't memorize scripts at all anymore. I haven't memorized a script since maybe college. But like now, I get the script, like even stuff I wrote or whatever, I will get it, and I'll learn it in the like makeup chair." It certainly doesn't appear to have hurt his career prospects, as he's arguably bigger now than he's ever been.