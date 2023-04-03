Russell Crowe Teases That Sony's Kraven Movie Isn't A Lighthearted Superhero Romp

Despite the harsh fan and critic reactions to its previous Spider-Man villain movies "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and the endlessly-memeable "Morbius," Sony is indeed going full steam ahead with a solo movie for infamous rogue Kraven the Hunter. Former Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has signed the dotted line to play Sergei "Kraven" Kravinoff, working opposite the likes of Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger. Hollywood icon Russell Crowe will also appear in the film that he describes as not being for the faint of heart.

Speaking with CBR, the actor behind Kraven's father, Nikolai Kravinoff, revealed that "Kraven" won't be a typical fun, lighthearted superhero flick. "One of the things he said, that it's, it's just an unexpectedly dark world," he shared, echoing director J.C. Chandor's sentiments about the story the writing team has put together. Crowe adds, "He's [Chandor] really excited about what he's got in front of him...Really excited about the way people will receive it." Time will tell how Marvel fans react to the final film.

The supposedly dark "Kraven" will mark Russell Crowe's second jaunt through the Marvel universe, with his first coming in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder" — one of the goofiest and least serious Marvel Cinematic Universe entries out there.