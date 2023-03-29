The Avengers Just Introduced The Villain Who Created The Beyonder

Contains spoilers for "Avengers: Beyond" #1

With reality manipulated around them, the Avengers have just discovered that the Beyonder has been secretly watching them from afar. But when Earth's Mightiest Heroes manage to pull the god-powered being to their world, they discover a more significant threat at play — the ancient cosmic villain reveals his true creator, who may be one of the most potent cosmic foes the Avengers have ever heard about: the Lost One.

The Beyonder, who has infinite power in the Marvel Universe, first appeared in "Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars" #1, in which he takes the greatest heroes and villains from Earth and brings them to a planet he created, Battleworld. It's there he has them fight each other, promising the winners their greatest dreams and desires.

While the Beyonder appeared to be the most powerful villain in existence, it is later revealed that among his own kind, the Beyonders, he is just a child who had managed to turn the Avengers and the rest of the universe into his playthings and who has been responsible for multiple "Secret Wars" since. In "Avengers: Beyond" #1, readers are learning his true origins — and they're tied to a new, more powerful force: the Lost One.