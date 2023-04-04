My Mom Learned English From Night Court, And There Was No Better Show To Learn From

In the summer of 1984, on a humid Texas day, the United States of America welcomed three new residents: my mother, her sister, and my grandmother. Coming from the bustling and musky streets of Karachi, Pakistan, the trio landed in the land of the opportunity, picked up at the airport by my grandfather, who had taken up shop in America years prior. They reunited after years of long-distance phone calls, speculations about citizenship protocols, and whispers debating if the move would really be worth it.

My mother was 11 years old when she left the cool, air-conditioned terminals of George Bush Intercontinental Airport and sat in my grandpa's gold-colored, used American-made car, riding the highway for the first time in her life. As she peered out the window, shocked by the clash of suburbia and metropolis, she wondered if her new home would accept her.

It did.

As my immigrant grandparents pursued the American Dream, my mother accepted that life wouldn't be easy here, but luckily, resources were put in place to help her. Placed a year behind in school, my mother entered grade 5, where she spent a considerable amount of time in ESL (English as a Second Language) classes, alongside several other immigrant children. While she learned basic phrases, how to verbally agree or disagree, and say numbers in class, it was television that shaped her understanding of the English language and American culture.

The sheltered tube TV world of Asia melted away as soon as she fell in love with the classic art of the American sitcom. While "Growing Pains" and "I Love Lucy" provided idyllic views of a family-oriented America, it was the grown-up, criminal-focused "Night Court" that helped my mother get a grasp on the English language.