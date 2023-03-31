John Wick 4 Producer Erica Lee Promises You Don't Want To See The Nearly Four-Hour-Long Version

It's a question that previous generations never even fathomed, but which contemporary Hollywood finds itself grappling with on an almost daily basis: How much "John Wick" is too much "John Wick?"

And perhaps no one has had to put quite so much thought into it as Erica Lee, one of the producers of the rapidly expanding franchise that explores the blood-drenched, "If You Give A Mouse A Cookie"-esque domino rally of events following the squashing of an assassin's beagle. Fans of the "John Wick" movies might already know that the latest entry, "John Wick: Chapter 4," had to be trimmed down extensively after its initial cut came in at just shy of four hours.

The folks over at Collider were certainly aware of this, and expressed excitement at the prospect of laying eyes on the original edit. Lee, who gets points for being a straight shooter, shot straight when the interviewer told her that she would have liked to see the three-hour and forty-five-minute version of the movie. "No, you wouldn't have," simply replied Lee.