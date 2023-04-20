Evil Dead Is Growing Up Into A Mainstream Horror Franchise (At The Cost Of Everything That Made It Great)

The "Evil Dead" saga has treated horror fans to some groovy tales of terror throughout the years, but let's take a moment to remember the inspirational real-life story that started it all. The first film, released in 1981, exists because a group of friends — director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, and producer Robert Tapert — went into the woods with a small crew and willed their demented vision of demonic debauchery into existence. "The Evil Dead" was DIY and punk rock — and no one could have predicted what it went on to become.

While the original movie is a fairly lowkey affair about a hellish night in a cabin, it's a work of vivid imagination that boasts some big ideas. The "Necronomicon" — the evil text that summons demons to unleash chaos — teases a universe of cosmic horrors that can't be confined by the laws of time and space. This concept has been explored even further in subsequent films, TV shows, comic books, and video games.

As the "Evil Dead" franchise became more successful, Raimi and his crew's ambitions grew. By the time "Army of Darkness" rolled around in 1992, it was evident that Raimi was ready to helm the types of mainstream blockbusters he's synonymous with today. That said, ambition didn't dilute the anarchistic sensibilities that made the original "Evil Dead" movie such a breath of fresh air back in the day.

These days, the "Evil Dead" franchise is a bankable horror IP that's been reimagined for modern times. The 2013 reboot, aptly titled "Evil Dead," and the newest take, "Evil Dead Rise," are worthy of praise in their own right, but they lack the rebellious spirit, charm, and imaginative ambition of the original movies. That's a shame, because if there's one thing "Evil Dead" shouldn't be, it's basic.