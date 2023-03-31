There's A Heartbreaking Reason Nick Fury Lost The Eye Patch For Secret Invasion

"Secret Invasion" is nearly upon us, ending a long (but welcome) drought from MCU content on Disney+. With the series, it's Samuel L. Jackson's turn in the spotlight, as the spy-thriller focuses on Nick Fury's attempts to push back the Skrull invasion. Marvel Studios has been pretty quiet about "Secret Invasion," but when Vanity Fair shared an exclusive first look at the show, fans immediately noticed that the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. isn't sporting the iconic eyepatch he received in "Captain Marvel."

"He just doesn't wear the patch," Jackson told Vanity Fair, revealing that it's part of Fury's character development in "Secret Invasion." "The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

Judging by Jackson's comments, it seems like "Secret Invasion" will be much more emotional than anyone expected, exploring Fury's psyche following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." His friends, Iron Man and Black Widow, are dead, proving he wasn't as prepared as he thought, and he now has to find his place in this new world.