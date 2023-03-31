There's A Heartbreaking Reason Nick Fury Lost The Eye Patch For Secret Invasion
"Secret Invasion" is nearly upon us, ending a long (but welcome) drought from MCU content on Disney+. With the series, it's Samuel L. Jackson's turn in the spotlight, as the spy-thriller focuses on Nick Fury's attempts to push back the Skrull invasion. Marvel Studios has been pretty quiet about "Secret Invasion," but when Vanity Fair shared an exclusive first look at the show, fans immediately noticed that the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. isn't sporting the iconic eyepatch he received in "Captain Marvel."
"He just doesn't wear the patch," Jackson told Vanity Fair, revealing that it's part of Fury's character development in "Secret Invasion." "The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."
Judging by Jackson's comments, it seems like "Secret Invasion" will be much more emotional than anyone expected, exploring Fury's psyche following the events of "Avengers: Endgame." His friends, Iron Man and Black Widow, are dead, proving he wasn't as prepared as he thought, and he now has to find his place in this new world.
Fury has failed the Skrulls
The Vanity Fair piece also revealed the reasoning behind the Skrull's sudden invasion of Earth, bringing even more baggage for Nick Fury to deal with. In "Captain Marvel," the shape-shifting aliens proved friendly, with the superspy vowing to find them a new home after their war with the Kree. In "Secret Invasion," it seems that Fury failed to help the refugees, and they're tired of being unable to live in their own skin.
"[The Skrulls] kept their word. They worked with him," Jackson said. "But he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."
Because of Fury's ineptitude, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik has formed a group of Skrull extremists looking to take over Earth as their own, according to Vanity Fair's "Secret Invasion" deep dive. He's a resistance leader who breaks off from Talos' Skrull group, radicalizing others to take what they believe is rightfully theirs, all because Fury couldn't provide the home he promised. It's sure to be an interesting relationship for the MCU to explore, giving fans some more meaningful stakes than recent Disney+ shows.
"Secret Invasion" premieres on Disney+ on June 21.