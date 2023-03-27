Marvel's Secret Invasion Finally Has A Release Date (& Here's What That Means For The MCU Slate)

In 2021 and 2022 alone, Marvel Studios released 17 projects through film and television. That was for a single phase. Compare that to the 23 feature films that spanned between 2008 and 2019, consisting of the Infinity Saga, and it's clear Marvel and Disney are interested in expanding upon this universe even further. However, it seems as though Marvel wants to press on the brakes a little bit. 2023 looks to be a step back, as right now, there are only plans for three feature films to come out ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "The Marvels"). And Disney+ series didn't really have firm release dates until "Secret Invasion" got slated for June 21.

This seems to be a clear indicator that Marvel wants to take its time, making sure everything is handled just right. "Secret Invasion" was originally planned to come out in "early 2023" or "spring 2023," but now it's coming out closer to the summer. Similarly, "Loki" Season 2 was supposed to come out in the summer of 2023, but it's more than likely going to come out later, with no release date announced as of yet. After putting out nine and eight projects annually in 2021 and 2022, respectively, there's a chance Marvel will only get five projects out in 2023.

It's feasible something else could sneak in there. "X-Men '97," "What If...?" Season 2, "Echo," "Ironheart," and "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" all had tentative dates of late 2023/early 2024. It's a lot to pack in there leading up to the 2026 release of "Avengers: Secret Wars," but it's possible Marvel doesn't want to confirm release dates until it's confident a project is ready to go out. In Marvel's case, less may be more in ensuring fans stay committed to the franchise for years to come.