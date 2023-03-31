Dick Wolf Is Bringing Another Fire-Themed Series To NBC (But With A Twist)

TV networks have historically been able to handle multiple shows about cops, doctors, or lawyers on the schedule at a time, but the more niche professions (such as firefighting) are usually treated with a little more discretion by the television powers that be. This is why it might come as a surprise that TV mogul Dick Wolf is developing another fire department TV show for NBC, joining his own show "Chicago Fire" on the network. But this new show won't be cannibalizing the "Chicago Fire" audience or retreading the same ground.

That's because the newly announced "LA Fire & Rescue" is not a scripted show at all, but a docu-series that NBC's own Insider site is pitching as a sort of an off-season replacement for loyal "Chicago Fire" fans.

A reality series from NBC and Dick Wolf Productions set inside the Los Angeles County Fire Department, "LA Fire & Rescue" probably won't have as many dramatic twists and turns as "Chicago Fire," but its real-life documentary nature might be enough to fill the void left by the "One Chicago" franchise this summer.