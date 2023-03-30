Michelle Rodriguez Claims Fast X Will Leave You Feeling Incomplete

It's an old show business maxim to "always leave the audience wanting more." Which, put another way, could be the same thing as leaving audiences with an incomplete, unfinished feeling, even though it's a little more unusual to hear terms like that used to sell a movie. But Michelle Rodriguez recently promised that viewers of the upcoming "Fast X" will feel "a little incomplete" when the movie ends, and it's somehow a pretty intriguing bit of promotion.

It happened during an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (YouTube), when Rodriguez was asked by Clarkson whether she can reveal anything about "Fast X." Rodriguez's responded by telling Clarkson she had just seen the film for the first time, presumably in its finished version, and that it successfully resolved all the reservations she had about trying to top the franchise's last entry and its infamous car-in-space scene. "I was literally like, 'what could we possibly do to top this?'," remembered Rodriguez.

"You're gonna be left a little incomplete after the movie's over," Rodriguez went on, referring to the end of the upcoming "Fast X." While that doesn't necessarily sound like a good thing on its own, leading as it is into whatever the next "Fast and Furious" movie will be called, it's probably better than the alternative.