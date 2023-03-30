American Born Chinese's Kelvin Yu, Gene Luen Yang, And Ben Wang Praise The Series And Cast - Exclusive Interview

Kelvin, you've done a lot of acting on top of producing. How has that helped you on the production side of projects like "American Born Chinese" and "Bob's Burgers"? [And] what is so special about this particular project?

Kelvin Yu: The acting side is definitely helpful because I feel a little bit like I came into the mail room or something. I've seen every side of what it feels like to tell a story, whether it's the writing, the producing, or actually being in front of the camera. Working with actors like Ben, young guys [like] him, was huge because I can empathize with what it means to adjust between takes to try something new [or] to go off script. He happens to be similar to me. He's the theater-trained, theater-based guy and not afraid of improv, and it's kind of a five-school player from comedy to drama and everything in between. That was exciting to see a younger version of myself on screen because I was writing a younger version of myself.

Can you think of a particular moment that may have been inspired by that dynamic?

Yu: Well, the first time we met him on Zoom before we even cast him, somebody said something like, "[He's an] Asian American Michael J. Fox." It was a huge compliment.

Ben Wang: It is.

Yu: We actually haven't had a leading man like that in a while, and we definitely haven't had very many — if any — leading men that look like Ben. A leading man doesn't have to look like Cary Grant or James Dean or whatever. A leading man is somebody that you follow, that you're following throughout two hours or eight episodes. Ben has this ability in real life too. You may notice it ... Sorry for talking about you right in front of your face.

Wang: No, please go ahead. I can take it.

Yu: [He can] stutter his way through a real monologue in a charming, interesting way.

Wang: Oh, thanks.

Yu: Whereas other people, it looks like a mistake. But actually, his primary business is to fumble and find his way with things in a charming way.

Wang: In a very trained and professional way.

Yu: Yeah, in a trained ... He majored in stutter, so that was useful to us as a TV show because we were telling the story of a young guy who's trying to figure out himself.