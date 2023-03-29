Nicolas Cage Swears He Never Went Full Method As Dracula In Renfield Despite The Stories

Nicolas Cage's next role is already among his most iconic, as he steps into the cape of Dracula for the upcoming horror comedy "Renfield," directed by Chris McKay. The film sees Dracula's longtime servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) trying to break free from his ill-tempered boss after falling in love with traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans.

As if fans of Cage weren't already excited to see him take on the iconic vampire role, McKay added even more intrigue to the performance when he told Insider earlier this month that Cage relied on method acting. McKay told the outlet, "Whatever scene we did he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting. So if he's a little frosty in the scene he's going to have a little bit of that between takes." The director also noted that the strict head-to-toe costuming certainly played a part in committing to the character in between takes, adding, "Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole body appliance on. So he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not."

However, if you ask the actor himself, no such method acting occurred on the "Renfield" set. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the New York premiere of the film, Cage insisted he was himself in between takes.