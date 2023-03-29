John Wick Is A Stealth Horror Franchise Where The Slasher Is The Hero

In practice, class horror stories work like most normal horror stories in that victory is achieved by overcoming death. These heroes, though, are almost always exclusively successful through demonstrating class solidarity or becoming conscious of their place in the class system.

In working-class horror, the ultimate "victory" is often Pyrrhic, as the combative nature of the premise requires some moral sacrifice. The cardinal sin of all class horror is class betrayal — usually portrayed through the killing of a fellow worker. The protagonist of "Would You Rather?," Iris (Bethany Snow), competes in a mutually tortuous version of the titular game to pay for her brother's leukemia treatment. She "wins" the last round by killing Lucas (Enver Gjokaj), a fellow contestant who previously saved her life. Though the rich game masters allow her to leave with her prize, she arrives home only to find her brother had taken his own life in her absence, seeing himself as nothing but a financial burden on her life.

2016's "The Belko Experiment" ends with similar karmic punishment for its hopeless hero. After refusing to kill his coworkers for the entire film, Mike (John Gallagher Jr.) chooses to kill selfish COO Barry (Tony Goldwyn), becoming the sole survivor and "winning" the experiment. His reward? Capture, and the promise of a second experiment. And when Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returns from the titular "Squid Game," having killed his childhood friend, his overwhelming guilt alienates him from society, eventually forcing him to re-enter the games once more.

All these films are obvious metaphors for capitalism, an economic system that these films see as brutally competitive. Thus, the argument their stories make is that the working poor cannot "win" capitalism: they can either survive in personal agony or die for the success of others.