John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Breaking Box Office Records In More Ways Than One

"John Wick" fever has taken over the world. The nearly three-hour long action epic stands tall as the biggest R-rated film to open post-pandemic. "Deadpool" holds the all-time record thanks to its $132 million opening back in 2016. Deadline also notes that "Chapter 4" blew Daniel Craig's "No Time To Die" $55 million late 2021 opening out of the water. Of course, 2021 and 2023 are two drastically different post-pandemic theatrical landscapes. Despite breaking records, it remains to be seen if Keanu Reeves will return to the franchise.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is on track to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise and will usurp "Chapter 3 – Parabellum's" $327 million gross in the coming weeks. "Chapter 4" does face competition ahead in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen just how leggy the flick can get. Next week sees the release of the equally critically-acclaimed "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and the Ben Affleck-directed "Air," which should play well with older crowds. The following week sees the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which should dominate the box office for the rest of the vacant April.

This weekend, however, was all for "John Wick's" taking. Coming in second place at the box office was "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," with a gross of $9.7 million. With a domestic cume of $46.3 million, the latest DC effort will barely outgross the opening weekend of the first "Shazam!" ($53 million). Third place went to the R-rated "Scream VI," which boasts an $89 million domestic gross. "Creed III" raked in $8.36 million, while Adam Driver's dino-bonanza "65" managed to come in at fifth place with $3.25 million.