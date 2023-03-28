Melanie Lynskey's Hilarious Reason For Not Unpacking When Starting A Shoot

Melanie Lynskey is everywhere right now. Not only is she starring in the Showtime hit "Yellowjackets," which just premiered its second season, but she also guest starred in the massively popular HBO drama "The Last of Us." Then there was last year's Hulu miniseries "Candy" and the latest Adam McKay film "Don't Look Up," both of which she co-starred in. Before all that, Lynskey had been working steadily since the mid-90s.

One would think with such a consistent and varied career that Lynskey wouldn't be surprised to land a new job, but that isn't how the actor sees it. During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" where Lynskey was reunited with her "Ever After" co-star, Lynksey admitted that she sometimes fears that she is going to get fired from a job.

"I don't unpack for the first two weeks of a shoot because I think I'm gonna get fired," Lynskey said with a laugh.