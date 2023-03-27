Yellowjackets Season 2 Hits A Major Milestone For Showtime - Here's What That Could Mean For The Show's Future

Looks like the buzz surrounding "Yellowjackets" hasn't worn off.

Variety, quoting a press release from Showtime, reported on March 27 that the show's Season 2 premiere, "Friends, Romans, Countrymen," drew record streaming numbers after it dropped on the network's OnDemand and digital services at midnight on March 24, days ahead of its March 26 over-the-air premiere. Variety notes that nearly 2 million consumers streamed the episode over the weekend, with information from comScore, Nielsen, and Showtime's own data combining to achieve that total.

That's a massive boost in viewership, a 110% increase over what the series premiere pulled in. "Friends, Romans, Countrymen" also drew a view count that was 40% higher than the audience who tuned in for the Season 1 finale. All of that makes it Showtime's most-streamed series premiere ever, beating out stalwarts like "Dexter: New Blood" (the series it dethroned for that title), "Billions" and "Shameless." That doesn't even include those who had the patience to wait for the episode's network debut (The Hollywood Reporter notes that those numbers won't be out until Tuesday), and no concrete numbers as to exactly how many people tuned in to the episode were released.

That definitely means that "Yellowjackets" hasn't lost its charm for its audience and that new fans have found the show during the yearlong gap between Season 1 and Season 2. It also means plenty of good things are ahead for those who adore the show.