Yellowjackets Spinoffs Are A Possibility, But That Would Be A Major Mistake

"Yellowjackets" was an enormous hit when it kicked off its first season on Showtime in 2021, and it was quickly renewed for a second season. There's no official word yet on how long "Yellowjackets" will ultimately run for, but there's clearly a lot to unpack in its story — and, according to the showrunners, it's not out of the question that the story will expand even further.

Asked about spinoffs in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said they were cautious but open to the idea of a possible spinoff. As THR noted, Chris McCarthy, who's now in charge of Showtime, loves the idea of creating bigger franchises out of its signature properties, and Lyle and Nickerson know this. "We're aware that it's something they're interested in, and we certainly aren't closed off to the idea," Lyle responded. "It would have to make sense. We have a couple of ideas."

Lyle and Nickerson are, to their credit, extremely talented showrunners. This is also a terrible idea. "Yellowjackets" works because it's an insular, specific, and — so far — perfectly planned out narrative. Expanding the universe would be a huge mistake.