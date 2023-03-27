Tom And Shiv's Succession Story Is Far From Over

The stars who portray this somewhat powerless couple have their own thoughts about the storyline. Matthew Macfadyen found himself struck by Tom's approach to the breakup. It's a point that is emphasized by the premiere episode's scene between the pair — who meet face-to-face for the first time in Season 4. "What Tom really wants is to talk about what happened," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. For Macfadyen, his character didn't get the chance to finally address his Season 3 decision to help Logan instead of Shiv. "He didn't have the chance to explain his reasons to Shiv, or to have the chance to tell her that there wasn't anything he did that she wouldn't have done," he said. The fact Shiv chose to block any discussion left Macfadyen sad about the moment.

Sarah Snook had her own take on Shiv's motivations during the scene. After a day of acquiring PGM for billions more than Logan's anchored figure, the strong-willed Roy offspring found herself confronted with a failing relationship. Instead of talking to Tom, Shiv puts up a front and distances herself from him until she tiredly lays down. The actress broke down the moment in a behind-the-scenes video (via The Wrap). "I think it's too sensitive for her to admit that someone played her," Snook said. The actress also mentioned Shiv's escape from any signs of vulnerability, something that has been a character hallmark since season 1.