Chanel West Coast Is Leaving Ridiculousness For Paramount (& Fans Are Confused)

If you turn on MTV at any time, any day of the week, there's likely a 90% probability "Ridiculousness" will be playing. That percentage likely isn't correct, but it sure does feel that way. As it turns out, fans of the show will have to get used to a new dynamic as host Rob Dyrdek's partner in crime, Chanel West Coast (real name Chelsea Chanel Dudley), is moving on to other ventures.

The TV personality has been on the clip show from the very beginning, appearing in the last 29 seasons. However, a report from Variety states she's leaving the show after inking an overall deal with Paramount Media Networks. It's stated she'll create, executive produce, and star in a new unscripted series. She's also slated to develop both scripted and unscripted projects for MTV Entertainment Studios, but there are no details about what these series would be about at this time. She released the following statement to Variety: "It's time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer. My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I'm also very excited for the world to see me beyond 'the laugh' and for once, see the real me."

Chanel West Coast has made a name for herself over the years, commenting on viral videos and laughing at Dyrdek's jokes. And fans are curious to see what she'll do next.