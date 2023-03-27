John Wick 4 Director Chad Stahelski Reveals The Movie's Alternate Ending

Contains spoilers from "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Director Chad Stahelski is starting to peel back the curtain on things that didn't make the final cut of "John Wick: Chapter 4," including a fully fleshed-out post-credits scene. In it, Akira (Rina Sawayama) prepares to exact revenge on Caine (Donnie Yen), the assassin sent by High Table member Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) to kill John Wick (Keanu Reeves). Earlier in the film, Akira vowed to kill Caine after he murdered her father and the manager of The Continental Hotel in Osaka, Japan, Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Instead of showing Akira attack Caine in the post-credits scene, the action cuts to black. Stahelski told Collider it was best to keep the audience guessing about Caine's fate, especially since the last scene prior to the credits already signaled Wick's apparent death.

"There's a real scene that goes along, like Donnie coming up. You think he's got it, and then Rina goes and gets him, and then there's this whole death scene with Donnie Yen dying," Stahelski said. "We had a whole thing where you actually see the demise, but we watched it, and I kind of felt like, 'Well, that's not as cool as not knowing.' Like, does Rina go down that road? You know, we have John Wick and his demise, and we're like, 'Well, let's open the door to the new John.' Like, 'Who's the new ...' and we're like, 'Akira.'"