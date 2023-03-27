John Wick: Chapter 4 May Not End The Way You Thought, According To The Movie's Producer
The following article contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."
On the surface, "John Wick: Chapter 4" appears to have a pretty definitive ending. After agreeing to a duel where John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is pitted against Caine (Donnie Yen) on behalf of the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), John suffers a seemingly mortal wound. However, he still has one last trick up his sleeve, using sleight of hand to kill the Marquis, freeing himself from the bounty placed by the High Table. John then stumbles down some stairs before falling. The scene then cuts to Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) looking over a gravestone reading "John Wick Loving Husband."
In any other franchise, that would seem to be the end, but producer Basil Iwanyck suggests there could be more "John Wick" movies on the horizon. Iwanyck told IndieWire, "It's an ambiguous ending ... We don't have this answer." The "John Wick" film universe may exist in a high-stakes world where everyone is seemingly an assassin (or at the very least cool with shootouts breaking out randomly in a nightclub), but there's no magic as of yet. Still, Reeves' journey as John Wick may still be ongoing if the box office has any say.
Could John Wick have faked his death?
The "John Wick" franchise makes too much money to be completely abandoned. After all, there's going to be a spinoff movie titled "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas set within the same universe, so regardless if Keanu Reeves comes back, there are other stories to explore. As far as the mainstay "John Wick" series, Basil Iwanyck thinks there's room for Reeves to return: "There's John Wick, and John, the civilian. The question for all of us is, OK, if the audience embraces the story and the box office works, is there another story to be told? I don't know. But I don't think we've boxed ourselves into any corner, whether he's dead or alive, at the end of this movie."
Iwanyck goes on to say how Reeves frequently thinks each "John Wick" movie will be his last because they're so difficult to pull off, but he keeps coming back because they continue cranking out intriguing stories that flesh out this world. And it wouldn't be out of the question for John Wick not to really be dead. There's sort of an unwritten rule in storytelling (especially superhero stories) where unless you see a character actually perish, they could still be alive. We see John collapse, and then it cuts to his grave, so perhaps it's possible he had Winston fake his death so that he could go off and live a normal life for once.
But with "Ballerina" and "The Continental" series coming to Peacock later this year, fans won't have to say goodbye to this world any time soon. As for the man himself, maybe it's for the best if Wick gets a bit of a breather before possibly being plunged back into the world of assassins.