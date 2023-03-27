John Wick: Chapter 4 May Not End The Way You Thought, According To The Movie's Producer

The "John Wick" franchise makes too much money to be completely abandoned. After all, there's going to be a spinoff movie titled "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas set within the same universe, so regardless if Keanu Reeves comes back, there are other stories to explore. As far as the mainstay "John Wick" series, Basil Iwanyck thinks there's room for Reeves to return: "There's John Wick, and John, the civilian. The question for all of us is, OK, if the audience embraces the story and the box office works, is there another story to be told? I don't know. But I don't think we've boxed ourselves into any corner, whether he's dead or alive, at the end of this movie."

Iwanyck goes on to say how Reeves frequently thinks each "John Wick" movie will be his last because they're so difficult to pull off, but he keeps coming back because they continue cranking out intriguing stories that flesh out this world. And it wouldn't be out of the question for John Wick not to really be dead. There's sort of an unwritten rule in storytelling (especially superhero stories) where unless you see a character actually perish, they could still be alive. We see John collapse, and then it cuts to his grave, so perhaps it's possible he had Winston fake his death so that he could go off and live a normal life for once.

But with "Ballerina" and "The Continental" series coming to Peacock later this year, fans won't have to say goodbye to this world any time soon. As for the man himself, maybe it's for the best if Wick gets a bit of a breather before possibly being plunged back into the world of assassins.