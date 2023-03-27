The Mandalorian: Grogu's Voice Actor And First Words - Looper Staff Predicts

Grogu won't be innocent forever. He has some trauma to unpack following Order 66 and it's only a matter of time until he lashes out. Maybe he'll stay true to his good Jedi roots and focus his anger on the Galactic Republic. Or maybe, just maybe, he'll realize that life is cruel, and become a self-serving career criminal. I hope it's the latter, and Ray Winstone is the perfect actor to voice the critter.

Ray Winstone commands respect. When Winstone speaks, people quiver with fear at his every word. He's a proper tough geezer, but he's managed to turn these hard-man sensibilities into a poetic art form. Underneath it all, however, Winstone is a big teddy bear who can evoke sympathy and create laughter (he did star in "Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull" after all, and that movie is both tragic and hilarious). Grown-up Grogu needs such traits.

I want to see a gritty Grogu when he starts speaking. I want to believe that he's experienced the proverbial poop that life has thrown at him. I want him to be feared and respected in equal measure. I want him to grow stubble and growl at people while he necks a few pints of space lager. I want to watch him smoke cigarettes and shout expletives at people with a type of viciousness that can only be conveyed through a cockney London accent. At the same time, I wouldn't be opposed to Grogu having Ray Winstone's Boston accent from "The Departed," because that twang also exudes strong qualities.

The "Star Wars" franchise has always cast British actors in prominent roles, so casting Winstone as Grogu isn't even out of the realm of possibility. Just freaking do it already, Disney.