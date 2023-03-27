Fast X Is Bringing Back An Old School Franchise Element And It's About Time

Not many franchises have been lucky enough to last as long as the "Fast and Furious" series. The action movie franchise's popularity has increased at a fairly steady rate ever since its first installment, "The Fast and the Furious," was originally released in 2001, and the series itself has grown and evolved over the years in ways that have been both surprising and welcome.

That said, it looks like this summer's "Fast X" will finally take the series back to its original roots. At least, that's what "Fast X" director Louis Leterrier and franchise newcomer Jason Momoa seemed to tease in a new interview with Total Film. Speaking with the outlet, Leterrier confirmed that "Fast X" will feature street race sequences similar to those that used to be at the center of the franchise. "As a fan, there's some stuff that I really wanted back from the franchise — the street races [were one]," the director said.

Momoa, for his part, teased the film's action elements, noting, "This is full adrenaline... It rules. Riding around cobblestone streets in Rome that have centuries of wear, so when you stop, you slide..." The actor added, "One of our producers was like, 'We're letting him drive through Rome like that?' I was like, 'Yeah, man!'"

For longtime fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, Momoa and Leterrier's comments will likely come as welcome news, especially given the fact that "Fast X" is expected to set the stage for the long-running series' conclusion.