Florence Pugh's Favorite Scene From A Good Person Was 'Terrifying' To Film

Allison is a tragic figure in "A Good Person." The film takes place a year following a tragic accident, and in that time, she's become addicted to opiates, with her mother trying to keep her on the straight and narrow. While it's a fictional story, Florence Pugh couldn't help but get a feeling that everything was all too real, especially in that scene where her mom chases her character up the stairs.

Pugh went on to say, "When I ran up those stairs, and she was shouting after me, it felt like I was running away from my mum, and that was terrifying. I had butterflies in my stomach when I was running up the steps; it was just so alive and so fiery." Much of the film is within that same tone where Allison struggles with addiction with people in her life just trying to do what they think is best for her.

Pugh ends the interview with the central thesis of the movie: "Just because you have done a bad thing doesn't make you a bad person." "A Good Person" is in a limited release in theaters now but will expand into more theaters on March 31.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).