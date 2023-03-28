Trolls Band Together's First Trailer Introduces Branch's Long-Lost Brother
Are you ready for more puffy-haired pint-sized critters with a fondness for singing and glitter? If the answer to that question is yes, then you'll be pleased to know that "Trolls 3" (aka "Trolls Band Together") is on the way to give viewers some more family-friendly fun. The film, which was produced by DreamWorks, is set for release this fall, and Universal Pictures has released a teaser to get fans excited for the titular creatures' next adventure.
The film is a sequel to "Trolls" and "Trolls World Tour," both of which were major hits for DreamWorks and Universal Pictures. Similar to the previous films, "Trolls 3" is a jukebox musical comedy that recreates popular chart hits to accompany the adventures at hand, but this one promises more epic elements and new characters who'll inspire toylines.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the first trailer for "Trolls 3" ahead of its expected release on November 17, 2023. Get ready to rock.
Branch's brother makes his Trolls debut
Details about "Trolls Band Together" have been kept under wraps until now, but the wait is finally over, and the trailer makes the movie look like another fitting addition to the series. Of course, there are some big questions that need to be answered. Will Branch and Poppy get married? Who are the new characters, and what are their favorite songs? Where did Branch's brother come from? There's a lot to look forward to here, but it looks like another colorful adventure.
The sequel will reunite cast members such as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake as Poppy and Branch, respectively. With the main stars on board for the third outing, we can look forward to more memorable musical performances and charming character moments.
"Trolls 3" will bring some family-friendly entertainment to multiplexes just in time for the holiday season, landing in theaters on November 17.