Trolls Band Together's First Trailer Introduces Branch's Long-Lost Brother

Are you ready for more puffy-haired pint-sized critters with a fondness for singing and glitter? If the answer to that question is yes, then you'll be pleased to know that "Trolls 3" (aka "Trolls Band Together") is on the way to give viewers some more family-friendly fun. The film, which was produced by DreamWorks, is set for release this fall, and Universal Pictures has released a teaser to get fans excited for the titular creatures' next adventure.

The film is a sequel to "Trolls" and "Trolls World Tour," both of which were major hits for DreamWorks and Universal Pictures. Similar to the previous films, "Trolls 3" is a jukebox musical comedy that recreates popular chart hits to accompany the adventures at hand, but this one promises more epic elements and new characters who'll inspire toylines.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the first trailer for "Trolls 3" ahead of its expected release on November 17, 2023. Get ready to rock.