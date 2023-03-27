Writer Shay Hatten On How Ballerina Fits Into The John Wick Universe - Exclusive

One of the most striking aspects of the "John Wick" franchise is its continuing air of mystery. Even after four films — including the outstanding new "John Wick: Chapter 4" — there is so much we don't know about John himself (Keanu Reeves), characters like Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), The High Table, and many other elements of the shadowy, surreal criminal underworld in which the films take place.

That may all begin to change with "Ballerina," the first official spin-off movie. Taking place in the "John Wick" universe but adjacent to the main storyline, "Ballerina" stars Ana de Armas and is directed by "Underworld" and "Live Free or Die Hard" helmer Len Wiseman. Its launching pad is the ballet school/assassin training center glimpsed in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," where John has a key meeting with the Ruska Roma crime boss/school administrator known as the Director (Angelica Huston).

The plot of the film remains a secret for now, but Ana de Armas' character, a ballerina assassin named Rooney, is apparently out to avenge the murder of her family. She's joined in the movie by an all-star cast that includes Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and — from the "John Wick" mothership — Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

According to co-writer Shay Hatten, who penned the script for "Ballerina" with Oscar-winning "Promising Young Woman" writer-director Emerald Fennell, the movie will indeed explore a whole new region of the "John Wick" universe. "[It] opens up a whole new avenue," he tells Looper in our exclusive interview. "It's [an] exciting extension."