Dune: Part Two's First Trailer Teases Busy Days For Paul Atreides

Fans of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic series will already have an idea of the things to come in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," and the fact that Austin Butler plays the brutal Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in "Dune: Part Two" confirms that the iconic villain is finally joining the mix — as are Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh as Emperor Shaddam IV and Princess Irulan Corrino.

With the initial stages of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey now not-so-safely behind, him, "Dune: Part Two" continues his story in Villeneuve's visually stunning, star-studded adaptation as the young duke of the House of Atreides yearns for vengeance against Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his family.

Villeneuve's CV speaks for itself, but for those who were wondering whether the director can sustain his vision for the sci-fi epic over multiple movies, peace of mind has arrived. The new trailer for "Dune: Part Two" is finally here, and it's looking gorgeous.