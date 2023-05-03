Dune: Part Two's First Trailer Teases Busy Days For Paul Atreides
Fans of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic series will already have an idea of the things to come in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," and the fact that Austin Butler plays the brutal Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in "Dune: Part Two" confirms that the iconic villain is finally joining the mix — as are Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh as Emperor Shaddam IV and Princess Irulan Corrino.
With the initial stages of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journey now not-so-safely behind, him, "Dune: Part Two" continues his story in Villeneuve's visually stunning, star-studded adaptation as the young duke of the House of Atreides yearns for vengeance against Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his family.
Villeneuve's CV speaks for itself, but for those who were wondering whether the director can sustain his vision for the sci-fi epic over multiple movies, peace of mind has arrived. The new trailer for "Dune: Part Two" is finally here, and it's looking gorgeous.
Dune: Part 2 goes all in with epic events
"Dune" the novel goes to some pretty wild places, and the trailer for "Dune: Part Two" drops plenty of hints that the movie intends to embrace it all to the fullest. The first movie had plenty of worldbuilding and setup work to do, and it ends in a borderline cliffhanger with Paul joining the Fremen and embracing his fate.
Because of this, "Dune: Part Two" begins with Paul living among the Fremen and aware of his mystical abilities, and it's already been made clear that a conflict between his Fremen forces and the Imperial powers that be is looming on the horizon. As the trailer shows, the movie certainly seems to be making the most of this. If you're familiar with the book, the trailer contains plenty of hints of things to come — and even if you're not, it's clear that viewers are in for a wild ride when the sequel premieres on November 3.