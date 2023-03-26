The Bidding War In The Succession S4 Premiere Shows That The Roys Have No Idea What They're Doing

"Succession" is about a lot of things all at once — a ruthless family at war, the goings-on of the ultra-rich, and more money than you could possibly imagine. This is more evident than ever in the Season 4 premiere, where the Roys find themselves locked into a bidding war that pits a father against his children and a husband against his wife.

Fighting tooth and nail over acquisition of Pierce Global Media (or PGM), one of the biggest competitors to the Roy's Waystar Royco, patriarch and King Lear figure Logan (Brian Cox) aligns himself with a group of trusted advisors, including Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), hapless Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), and longtime lieutenant Gerri (J. Cameron Smith). Opposing him are his own children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin). It's worth noting that Logan has another son, Alan Ruck's soon-to-be failed presidential candidate Connor, but he's basically on Logan's side by default in that he has zero skin in the game.

Vying for ownership of PGM directly with Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones), the head of the family, the warring Roys keep raising the stakes higher and higher, playing with billions of dollars like it is merely Monopoly money. So, what does this show us about the Roys? Well, frankly, it shows that the Roys are actually really dumb — especially the younger ones.