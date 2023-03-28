Liam Neeson Is The Greatest James Bond We Never Had

Ever since Sean Connery hung up his iconic James Bond suit, his license to kill has been wielded by a truly legendary selection of stars. Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to embody the character, but in the future, someone else will sip on that martini in his place, whether they give a damn about it being shaken or stirred. And just like 007's gadgets, his impeccable one-liners, or the earworm songs accompanying each mission, everyone has their favorite Bond.

What's wild is that there was a potential MI6 agent that could've topped them all — but didn't sign on.

Now, sure, plenty of potential secret agents got the call over the years, including huge names like Clint Eastwood, Sam Neill, and Hugh Jackman, the latter of whom admitted that his phone rang ever so slightly before Daniel Craig found himself in front of that iconic blood-soaked scope. However, while those actors could've been interesting in their own way, the true loss is that we never got to see Liam Neeson with the Walther PPK in his hand.

Yes, that Liam Neeson. He was almost offered the role of Bond back in the pre-Brosnan era, as he revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, but he turned down Barbara Broccoli on the advice of his late wife, Natasha Richardson, who probably saw ahead to how such a franchise would've dominated the next decade of their lives. And while it's fair to say that Liam chose what was best for him, it's fun to consider what an incredible 007 he would've made. Because it only takes a look at Neeson's most notable roles to certify that his take on Bond would've been the all-time best.