The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes First Trailer Dives Back Into The Terrifying World Of Panem

Thanks largely to the success of the "Harry Potter" film adaptations, the early 2000s saw a boom in young adult novel-based movies. "The Chronicles of Narnia," "Divergent," and more graced the silver screen in hopes of competing with the Wizarding World, with each finding varying levels of success. One of the franchises that came the closest to becoming an equal to its magical contemporary is "The Hunger Games," which took over the cinema across four installments from 2012 to 2015. In that time it amassed countless fans, raked in loads of cash, and made lead Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) a household name.

At the time of this writing, the era of widespread hype for "Hunger Games" movies has died down considerably. Hollywood hasn't tried to dig deeper into the world and characters created by author Suzanne Collins, but that's about to change. The "Hunger Games" universe is on its way back to the silver screen in the form of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." This prequel — based on the 2020 book of the same name — puts the spotlight on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) decades before taking up his role as the president of Panem.

For those who've been waiting for more "Hunger Games" media, your patience is beginning to pay off. We finally have a proper trailer for "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."