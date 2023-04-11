The Marvels First Trailer Is A Fun-Filled Adventure With Kamala, Carol, And Monica Shining Bright
Where have you been, Captain Marvel?
Following the release of "Avengers: Infinity War," all eyes pivoted to Brie Larson's debut appearance as Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in 2019 to critical acclaim, "Captain Marvel" was a slick '90s throwback that provided considerable insight into why the titular superhero left Earth behind. Larson later returned as the hotshot savior in "Avengers: Endgame," playing a key role in Thanos' defeat.
Since then, Carol Danvers has largely been M.I.A but the characters surrounding the Captain Marvel mythos have continued to pop up throughout the MCU. 2021's "WandaVision" saw the return of Monica Rambeau, now an adult. The character was first introduced in "Captain Marvel," as the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch), a fellow pilot. Played by Teyonah Parris, the young Rambeau eventually wrapped up her time on "WandaVision" by receiving her own set of powers.
While Danvers' friends are few and far between, she has a number of fans, with the most important being Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The Jersey City teen, Captain Marvel's self-proclaimed biggest fan, came across a family heirloom which grants her a unique mythical set of powers. With the help of her friends, she becomes Ms. Marvel. During the "Ms. Marvel" finale's end-credits sequence, Khan and Danvers ended up trading places, with the Air Force pilot transported to the teen's room.
Now, the three heroes are set to come together in "The Marvels," which just debuted its first action-packed trailer.
The first Marvels trailer promises a clash of personalities
Directed by "Candyman" filmmaker Nia DaCosta, "The Marvels" takes place directly after the events of 2022's "Ms. Marvel." The first trailer for the film highlights just how chaotic Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel are when they come together for the first time. After all, this is an Avengers-like team-up, and some assembly is required for the trio to come together. "The Marvels" marks the first time Kamala Khan and the adult version of Rambeau will grace the big screen and it's exciting to see the two characters get treated with reverence in the debut trailer.
While the first look at the "Captain Marvel" sequel certainly features the MCU's signature humor, DaCosta hasn't shied away from expressing how emotional and intimate the film will be. In an interview with Inverse, the director opened up about how she's particularly interested in exploring Captain Marvel as a complicated individual with flaws. "I want to know more about Captain Marvel. Who is she? What are her fears? What drives her? How do you actually deal with being the most powerful being in the universe? ... That's the sort of thing I want to explore," DaCosta said.
Joining Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan on their latest intergalactic journey is Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). "Nocturnal Animals" star Zawe Ashton and South Korean cinema icon Park Seo-joon also star.
"The Marvels" flies into cinemas on November 10.