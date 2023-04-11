The Marvels First Trailer Is A Fun-Filled Adventure With Kamala, Carol, And Monica Shining Bright

Where have you been, Captain Marvel?

Following the release of "Avengers: Infinity War," all eyes pivoted to Brie Larson's debut appearance as Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in 2019 to critical acclaim, "Captain Marvel" was a slick '90s throwback that provided considerable insight into why the titular superhero left Earth behind. Larson later returned as the hotshot savior in "Avengers: Endgame," playing a key role in Thanos' defeat.

Since then, Carol Danvers has largely been M.I.A but the characters surrounding the Captain Marvel mythos have continued to pop up throughout the MCU. 2021's "WandaVision" saw the return of Monica Rambeau, now an adult. The character was first introduced in "Captain Marvel," as the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch), a fellow pilot. Played by Teyonah Parris, the young Rambeau eventually wrapped up her time on "WandaVision" by receiving her own set of powers.

While Danvers' friends are few and far between, she has a number of fans, with the most important being Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). The Jersey City teen, Captain Marvel's self-proclaimed biggest fan, came across a family heirloom which grants her a unique mythical set of powers. With the help of her friends, she becomes Ms. Marvel. During the "Ms. Marvel" finale's end-credits sequence, Khan and Danvers ended up trading places, with the Air Force pilot transported to the teen's room.

Now, the three heroes are set to come together in "The Marvels," which just debuted its first action-packed trailer.