Fans Told Looper Which House Of The Dragon Couple They Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey

HBO's "House of the Dragon" might as well exist as a study on complicated relationships. This could be due to the nature of Westeros royalty since love is rarely a priority in this fantastic and brutal land. Even when one does choose love over duty, tragedy usually follows — just look at poor Rob Stark (Richard Madden) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the original "Game of Thrones." On the flip side of that, marriages arranged purely on political means can also be erratic and unstable. However, some do result in a happy union.

Just think of Ned (Sean Bean) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) or Myrcella Baratheon (Nell Tiger Free) and Trystane Martell (Toby Sebastian). These couplings were ordained by some external force and brought happiness to those involved. Had they not been in Westeros or connected to powerful families, they may have lived full and happy lives. Still, there are plenty of examples of marriages that cultivate sorrow and pain, and even weddings can be a deadly affair in Westeros. With both the Red and Purple Weddings in "Game of Thrones," and the savage beating delivered to Ser Joffrey Lonmouth before the wedding of young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), relationships are quite precarious positions to be in on both hit shows. As such, Looper decided to ask fans which couple in "House of the Dragon" is the most painful to watch, and there was a resounding answer.