The Mandalorian's Gotta Have Grogu Speak Someday - When He Does, It'll Divide The Fandom

Voice matters not. Judge Grogu by his voice, would you? Probably. In fact, the whole "Star Wars" fandom probably will. Up until now, the little green merchandising opportunity has gotten by on squeaks and giggles. But if he's to have a complete arc by the time "The Mandalorian" ends, that may not be enough.

The stage has already been set for Grogu's first words. "He is too young to speak the creed," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says in Season 3, Episode 4, "and so too young to wear a helmet." When all is said and done, he might do both, and the show certainly seems to be pushing him in that direction.

Grogu is set to become the first Mandalorian Jedi since Tarre Vizsla, which would earn him a mythical place in the "Star Wars" canon. But in order to do that, he has to become a full character. A lot of his material still consist of cute gags and babyish behavior, and that isn't likely to end any time soon. But as Grogu begins real Mandalorian training and partakes in more of the actual story, being a walking plushie is going to be less and less tenable.

Sooner or later, "The Mandalorian" is going to make Grogu speak. And when it does, it'll be almost impossible to make everybody happy.