Star Wars, Stop Wasting Time - Give Us The Epic Mandalorians Vs. Jedi Battles We Need

Since going on theatrical hiatus after "The Rise of Skywalker," "Star Wars" has been taken in a lot of different directions. We've gotten prequel-era animated ventures like "The Clone Wars" Season 7 and "Tales of the Jedi," Imperial-era stories like "Andor" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and a number of shows set after the original trilogy. That's without even mentioning the transmedia "High Republic" project, which takes place several hundred years before "The Phantom Menace."

Whatever point in the timeline you love most, there's something out there for you — with one major exception. Despite being one of the most popular settings in the old "Star Wars" Legends canon, Disney has done next to nothing in the Old Republic era. Most famously developed in the "Knights of the Old Republic" video games, which take place thousands of years before the events of the prequel trilogy, the time period features galactic wars, massive battles between the Jedi and the Sith, and a golden age for Mandalore. Or at least, it did.

While several bits of Old Republic lore have been recanonized, the era has largely been left untouched since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm. But the time is now, and the Mandalorians are the way. Rewriting specific storylines that are still held dear by many fans would be tricky business, but by building off the success of "The Mandalorian," Disney could make a perfect way back in. It's time to show us the epic Mandalorian vs. Jedi battles we've heard so much about.