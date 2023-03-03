The Yellowjackets Cast Promises There's One Line They Won't Cross In Season 2

If you're a fan of "Yellowjackets," you know that the series, to put it lightly, goes there. From the opening shot, which sees one teenager running from her peers only to fall into a trap, die, and be drained of her blood before being eaten by the rest, it's clear that the show is willing to cross plenty of lines, and with the second season on the horizon, it seems like just about anything — and anyone — is on the table.

The first season tells the story of a girls' soccer team headed to nationals, only for their small plane to crash in the woods with nobody else around for miles. Left to their own devices, the girls survive as best they can off of animals like bears and deer, but it's clear that, before long, they start turning to human flesh for sustenance. (Aside from the opening shot, we haven't seen them delve directly into cannibalism just yet, but it's only a matter of time at this point.) With that said, there's apparently one line the series won't cross in season two or beyond — which might come as a relief to some fans. Here's the big thing fans have theorized about that we definitely won't see on "Yellowjackets," according to the cast themselves.