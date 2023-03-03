The Yellowjackets Cast Promises There's One Line They Won't Cross In Season 2
If you're a fan of "Yellowjackets," you know that the series, to put it lightly, goes there. From the opening shot, which sees one teenager running from her peers only to fall into a trap, die, and be drained of her blood before being eaten by the rest, it's clear that the show is willing to cross plenty of lines, and with the second season on the horizon, it seems like just about anything — and anyone — is on the table.
The first season tells the story of a girls' soccer team headed to nationals, only for their small plane to crash in the woods with nobody else around for miles. Left to their own devices, the girls survive as best they can off of animals like bears and deer, but it's clear that, before long, they start turning to human flesh for sustenance. (Aside from the opening shot, we haven't seen them delve directly into cannibalism just yet, but it's only a matter of time at this point.) With that said, there's apparently one line the series won't cross in season two or beyond — which might come as a relief to some fans. Here's the big thing fans have theorized about that we definitely won't see on "Yellowjackets," according to the cast themselves.
Don't worry - nobody's going to eat the baby on Yellowjackets
During the first season of "Yellowjackets," a young Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) realizes that she's pregnant — which, besides the fact that she and her teammates are lost in the woods without any help, is bad for another huge reason. See, Shauna has been sleeping with her best friend's boyfriend for a while, and it's definitely his baby... which is news to Jackie (Ella Purnell), the aforementioned best friend. Naturally, this drives a huge wedge between the two, and Jackie ends up freezing to death outside of the cabin when the friends have a brutal argument, leading to lifelong guilt for Shauna and marking the first big tragedy for the team during their time in the woods.
Whether or not Jackie gets eaten still remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: nobody is going to eat Shauna's baby. In a cover story for Entertainment Weekly, Tawny Cypress, who plays the adult version of team member Taissa, confirmed the baby's not ending up on the dinner table. ""They're not going to eat the baby," Cypress said. "But beheading dogs? Totally."
"Beheading dogs" is another reference to the season 1 finale, where Taissa's wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard) finds a bizarre shrine hidden in their basement that includes the severed head of their missing dog Biscuit. Good to know, going forward, that dogs are on the chopping block, but babies are a step too far.
So what will happen to Shauna's baby?
Now that we know Shauna's baby won't become a meal for the Yellowjackets, a big question still remains: what exactly will happen with her pregnancy? Adult Shauna, played by Melanie Lynskey, has a daughter, but said daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins) isn't old enough to be the baby that young Shauna carries in the woods.
With a total lack of access to medical care, the team has done their best — notably, a young Misty (Sammi Hanratty) amputates their coach Ben's (Steven Krueger) leg in the show's second episode to prevent a life-threatening infection, which does keep him alive — but delivering a baby seems like it'll be beyond anybody's skillset. Beyond that, if the baby gets sick after it's born — if Shauna even carries it to full term — what happens then? "Yellowjackets" has plenty of mysteries set up for season two, but the fate of Shauna's baby is a huge one that's bound to affect not just the younger Yellowjackets, but Shauna as an adult.
The second season of "Yellowjackets" begins on March 26, 2023 on SHOWTIME.