Kiernan Shipka Would Love To Revisit An Adult Sabrina Down The Line - Exclusive

In our interview, we asked Kiernan Shipka about her experiences returning to the character in "Riverdale." "It was another dream come true to revisit her," she said, "because I love her so much." At the same time, she admitted, "I don't feel like I got to say a super-proper goodbye, so it was really nice to slip on the headband again." As it turns out, while "Chilling" may have ended, the character never left her.

"I remember reading my lines out loud for the first time [while] going over them for the crossover episode," she explained, "and the second that I said them out loud, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's here.'" To the talented young actress, it was a strange feeling. "It was this wild experience where I realized she was still in my body, and I love her and I don't want to stop playing her," she revealed, admitting she'd return in a heartbeat. "I don't know what it looks like," she said, "but if anyone says, 'We need Sabrina,' I'll be like, 'I'm there.'"

While "Riverdale," too, is ending, Shipka has a pitch for Sabrina's hopeful future. "As I get older, I also get excited about what an older version of her would look like," she explained. "She was such a feisty teenager, and if witches have a frontal lobe, it wasn't developed yet," she said of the younger adaptation of the character, "and I would love to see a more mature version of her somewhere down the line." It's a great idea on how to evolve a truly interesting character, and one can only hope we might yet see Sabrina's future.

Kiernan Shipka's new film "Wildflower" is in select theaters, on digital, and on demand.