Melanie Lynskey Says The Younger Cast Of Yellowjackets Has The More Challenging Job

As fans know, "Yellowjackets" isn't lacking in intense moments in either timelines. In the '90s timeline, the teens must fight for their lives in the wilderness, which eventually leads them to cannibalism. Meanwhile, in the present timeline, the survivors are still grappling with the trauma of their time in the woods while trying to live normal lives and avoid blackmailers.

If it makes for an intense experience just to watch "Yellowjackets," one can only imagine what it's like for the actors of both timelines to have to bring the survival scenes, whether physical or emotional, to life. Both timelines are heavy, so some may wonder which cast had the more intense job — the kids or the adults. Turns out, Melanie Lynskey, who plays adult Shauna, has an answer.

"[The younger cast members] have the harder job for sure," Lynskey told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview, and it's easy to see why she believes this.