Vertigo Gets The Remake Treatment At Paramount (With Robert Downey Jr. As Lead?)

Paramount Pictures has tapped "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr. as the lead star in its "Vertigo" remake.

Deadline reports that Paramount Pictures is developing a remake of the 1958 Alfred Hitchock suspense thriller, widely considered one of the greatest films ever made. The script is set to be written by Steven Knight, the beloved "Peaky Blinders" creator. While this is certainly a career high for the British creative, it's not the only reason he's in the news — the writer is currently penning the next "Star Wars" flick.

Paramount Pictures distributed the original Hitchock classic, making them the prime contender for the remake. Details are slim on the upcoming remake, including who the lucky director is, but one thing is certain: Robert Downey Jr. will be taking on the lead role. The Oscar-nominated actor, best known for starring as Iron Man in the highly-profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe, has largely kept a low profile since he wrapped up the super-powered role in 2019's box office-breaking "Avengers: Endgame."