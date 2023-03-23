Star Trek: Picard's LeVar Burton Explains Why La Forge's Visor Is Missing

Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) is a steadfast officer on the USS Enterprise with a rather distinct piece of eye-wear on account of his blindness in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Luckily, the future technology in the world of "Star Trek" features impressive advancements like warp drives that can break the speed of light, replicators that can manifest all types of food and drink, near-instant teleportation across distances, and even physiological augmentations that allow the visually impaired, like Geordi, to not only see, but to perceive reality in the entire electromagnetic spectrum. In other words, Geordi's iconic visor grants him greater vision than that of a normal human being.

However, it looks like Geordi's famous visor has finally been upgraded in "Star Trek: Picard" with the character's return, and while appearing on "The View," Burton was asked about the change. He replied, "After many years — we always talked about how Geordi's visor was one of the ways we telegraphed the sophisticated nature of technology in the 24th century. But it really became important to me after a while to just...we are in the 24th century! Can't we put that technology in an ocular implant? And so we did."