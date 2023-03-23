Stranger Things Writers Debunk Rumors That Millie Bobby Brown Turned Down Eleven-Focused Stranger Things Spinoff

"Stranger Things" is set to wrap its run with its eventual Season 5. Of course, it would make sense for Netflix to want to keep the good times rolling, so it should come as no surprise to hear that an abundance of rumors have circulated hinting at spinoffs. One such spinoff idea was recently published in The Daily Mail. While no details concerning a plot arose, there was mention that Millie Bobby Brown turned down £10 million to star in the series because she wanted to pursue other roles.

The Daily Mail links off to an article from The Sun, with a source claiming, "There are so many directions it could go. Nothing is off the table." Now, if you were to go to that Sun article, you would be directed to a webpage stating, "Sorry, page unavailable." It seems as though there's a good reason the initial article was taken down as the idea of this particular "Stranger Things" spinoff idea (and Brown's involvement or lack thereof) was shot down by the writers themselves.