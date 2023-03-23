Newman's Hilarious Dance Scene On Seinfeld Was Completely Improvised

Every long-running TV series comes with its own iconic moments. The NBC hit show "Seinfeld" is no exception; just hearing the words "Yada yada yada," "Chocolate Babka," and "Gold, Jerry, gold," will automatically transport dedicated viewers straight to the exact episode each represents. But one of the most well-known "Seinfeld" phrases, "No soup for you!" was declared in Season 7, Episode 6, ("The Soup Nazi"). This episode not only includes that famous line of dialogue, but also a hilariously memorable moment from Newman (Wayne Knight), when he gets excited after receiving his order of Jambalaya. According to creator/star Jerry Seinfeld, the moment was improvised on the spot by Knight.

This moment stems from a scene that takes place at the takeout counter of the Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas), a master at making New York's very best, you guessed it, soup. Knowing that an improper ordering technique can get you permanently banned from the establishment, Newman carefully asks for is his favorite choice, Jambalaya. After successfully receiving the order, he scampers outside to quickly open the bag and get a long sniff of the goods inside. Newman takes a deep inhale and then, like a child, says "Jambalaya" and dances off down the street.

When Seinfeld participated in a 2014 Reddit AMA he explained, "That moment, which I remember crystal clearly, is the enormous talent of an actor like Wayne Knight. And the script said 'Newman looks in the bag, and says Jambalaya' but the delivery and the dance was all his."