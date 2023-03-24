How Adam Goldberg Built Immediate Trust With Queen Latifah On The Equalizer - Exclusive

Filming for the first season of "The Equalizer" began in November 2020, several months after the collective world shut down over the spread of COVID-19. With strict health regulations in place, the cast cautiously convened on set every day.

Adam Goldberg was a little timid about the situation at first because he was overly cautious of germs. Any concerns quickly subsided once he met Queen Latifah.

"As it turns out, she's a very conscientious person," Goldberg said. "We all had to trust each other a lot in the beginning, in the pre-vaccine days, and there was a lot of immediate trust because it was clear that we were all very careful and conscientious."

The trust was so instantaneous, in fact, that Goldberg had no qualms about filming a close-contact scene on his very first day on set.

"The first literal breath of somebody else's air, other than my family's, that I inhaled in a close, enclosed space was Queen's," Goldberg said. "My very first day of shooting was in a car with Queen, and I had been draconianly careful, and I was like, 'All right, here goes.' That was the first time I had breathed another person's air, but if you've got to breathe another person's air, it might as well be Queen Latifah's."

"The Equalizer" airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.